Mississippi corrections officer charged in fight with wife
Published 6:37 am, Monday, March 26, 2018
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer in Mississippi has been arrested after an altercation with his wife last week.
The Sun Herald reported Saturday that Hancock County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said in a news release that Sgt. Cody Moak was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. Authorities tell WLOX-TV that Thursday evening's altercation between Moak and his wife is under investigation.
Skinner said Moak has been placed on unpaid leave from the sheriff's office. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
