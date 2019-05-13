Mississippi deputy recovering from shooting during standoff

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi narcotics officer is recovering after being shot during a standoff.

WREG-TV reports that Marshall County Deputy Daniel Tatum greeted well-wishers at a fundraiser on Friday to help pay for his recovery.

Authorities say Tatum was shot by Randy Vaught, who fled an April 12 traffic stop and barricaded himself in a house. They say the standoff ended after Vaught shot and killed himself.

Although he's mostly using a wheelchair, WREG-TV reported that Tatum stood up during the fundraiser to pose for pictures with fellow officers.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the event was meant to provide financial and moral support for Tatum. Dickerson says he hopes Tatum can return to duty.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/