Mississippi dispatcher accused of aiding co-worker's robbery

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — When a man burst in to a 911 office and robbed a female dispatcher at gunpoint, Mississippi authorities say he had help — from another dispatcher.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells news outlets that Terrance Freeman was arrested Monday for accessory to armed robbery.

Sheriff says the 27-year-old Freeman propped open a door so a scarf-wearing man could enter and rob a fellow dispatcher just after midnight Wednesday.

Office doors are normally locked late at night.

Authorities say the robber waited until Freeman went to the bathroom before entering. Deputies say they believe Freeman and the unnamed man knew the female dispatcher had a large amount of cash because she was about to pay her bills.

It's unclear if Freeman has a lawyer.

Sheriff says the investigation is continuing.

