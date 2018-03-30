Mississippi escapee captured in Georgia after 8 months

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — An inmate who escaped a Mississippi jail in September has been captured nearly seven months later, in Georgia.

News outlets cite a release from the sheriff's office in Lowndes County, Mississippi, that says U.S. Marshals and DeKalb County authorities found 29-year-old Delvin Moore in the Atlanta area Friday.

Moore escaped the Columbus jail Sept. 2 following an armed robbery arrest. Jail officials said Moore jammed the cell lock with paper towels or toilet paper after being escorted to a bathroom. The cell lacks its own toilet. Moore then ran past guards at a door leading to the holding area and out the jail's front door.

Nine employees on duty at the time were disciplined.

Moore faces armed robbery charges in Georgia, as well. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.