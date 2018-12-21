Mississippi lawmaker apologizes after his latest DUI arrest
Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press
Updated
This booking photo provided by the Oktibbeha County Jail shows Republican State Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton, who was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving drunk, Wednesday night, Dec. 19, 2018, near Starkville, Miss. Burton was charged with DUI second offense and failure to maintain proper lane. (Oktibbeha Sheriff's Department via AP) less
This booking photo provided by the Oktibbeha County Jail shows Republican State Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton, who was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving drunk, Wednesday ... more
Photo: Oktibbeha Sheriff's Department, AP
Photo: Oktibbeha Sheriff's Department, AP
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
This booking photo provided by the Oktibbeha County Jail shows Republican State Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton, who was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving drunk, Wednesday night, Dec. 19, 2018, near Starkville, Miss. Burton was charged with DUI second offense and failure to maintain proper lane. (Oktibbeha Sheriff's Department via AP) less
This booking photo provided by the Oktibbeha County Jail shows Republican State Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton, who was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving drunk, Wednesday ... more
Photo: Oktibbeha Sheriff's Department, AP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top Mississippi lawmaker is apologizing for causing "embarrassment" to friends, family and colleagues after he was arrested for the third time on suspicion of drunken driving.
Senate President Pro Tempore Terry Burton tells The Associated Press in a statement Friday that he would consider professional counseling.
The 62-year-old Republican was arrested Wednesday in Starkville and charged with DUI second offense and failure to maintain proper lane. He was released on $992 bail.
Burton pleaded guilty after a 2014 DUI arrest in Brandon. He was acquitted after a 2016 DUI arrest in Scott County when a judge ruled that cough syrup and breath spray that Burton said he used right after an accident must have caused a false positive on a breath test.