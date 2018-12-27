Mississippi man accused of shooting 4-month-old boy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is accused of shooting a 4-month-old boy in the stomach.

Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells news outlets that the boy was in critical condition as of Wednesday. Twenty-two-year-old Darvin Arnold is accused of shooting the baby. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Holmes says officers were alerted to the shooting Sunday and responded to an area hospital that was treating the wounded baby. Police say the baby's mother told officers that the baby was shot at a Jackson home earlier that night. The baby was then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Arnold has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.