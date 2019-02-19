Mississippi man arrested in Valentine's Day shooting death

SARDIS, Miss. (AP) — A man wanted in a shooting death on Valentine's Day in Mississippi has been arrested after a chase.

News outlets reported that 41-year-old Marcell Martin was captured Tuesday after a chase in Panola County.

Jackson police say Martin is accused in the shooting death of 41-year-old Virgil Martin at their home on Feb. 14.

Authorities say police saw Martin speeding early Tuesday morning and tried to stop him but he drove away. The pursuit continued along Interstate 55. The car ran off the road and Martin ran into some woods, where Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby says his deputies took him into custody.