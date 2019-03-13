Mississippi man dies in shooting following family argument

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A man has died in a shooting that followed a family argument in Mississippi.

The Forrest County coroner told news outlets that 40-year-old Ronnie Turner of Hattiesburg died from his injuries.

Police were called to an intersection around 3 a.m. Sunday and found Turner with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said a man involved in the argument has been questioned and released. No charges have been filed.

Police have not said what sparked the argument.

Coroner Butch Benedict said Turner's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.