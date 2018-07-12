Mississippi man gets life without parole in burned body case

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast man is being sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole after a murder conviction where the victim's body was burned and dumped in a river.

The Sun Herald reports 31-year-old Joshua Peterman was sentenced Thursday.

Jurors found him guilty him in June of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Tena Broadus.

Broadus' remains were found dumped in a river after she was strangled to death and her body burned.

A number of witnesses already jailed for their parts in the death testified to Peterman's guilt.

They said Peterman, a gang member, decided to kill Broadus because he believed her to be a "snitch."

Testimony showed Broadus was tied to a chair for hours and beaten.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com