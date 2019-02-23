Mississippi man pleads guilty in 2014 wounding of 2 deputies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A man who wounded two sheriff's deputies in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Kenneth Coscia entered the plea Friday in Lowndes County Circuit Court. His sentencing is set for March 1.

Coscia was arrested in March 2014 after shooting Lowndes County sheriff's deputies at his home in New Hope. The deputies were at the house to do a welfare check on Coscia. Investigators say he shot at them through the front door.

The two deputies were hospitalized. Nobody was killed.

