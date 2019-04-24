Mississippi man sentenced for having pipe bomb components

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man with a previous felony conviction has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, months after investigators said he had parts for pipe bombs.

Court records show 29-year-old Mark Clayton Bosarge Jr. of D'Iberville pleaded guilty in January to possession of an unregistered firearm — the bomb parts.

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr., sentenced him Tuesday, also ordering him to pay an $8,000 fine.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office says sheriff's deputies responded to a call June 13 at a home where Bosarge previously lived. The homeowner had found explosive powder, pipes and parts for pipe bombs.

The release says Bosarge had a felony conviction of grand larceny in Harrison County. As a convicted felon, he was banned from possessing any firearm.