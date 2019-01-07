Teen charged with murder as alleged robbery accomplice dies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi teen is scheduled in court this week to face capital murder charges as an adult.

News outlets say 16-year-old Dezjuan Moffite was arrested in Meridian. Police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says Moffite and 22-year-old Randerious Martin were trying to rob an apartment Thursday at gunpoint. Thompson says one of the apartment residents grabbed a gun during a struggle and shot Martin three times in the chest. He died from his wounds.

Under Mississippi law, people can be charged with murder for deaths during crimes even if they didn't pull the trigger.

Moffite was held without bail following a Friday hearing. He didn't have an attorney then.

Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones says Moffite was charged as an adult because he allegedly used a gun during the attempted robbery.