Mississippi sheriff admits guilt in corruption case, resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi sheriff is pleading guilty to four felony charges and resigning from his office.

Tim Mitchell on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Ackerman to two counts of trafficking in stolen firearms and two counts of embezzlement.

Webster County Circuit Judge Joseph Loper ordered Mitchell to resign immediately as sheriff.

Court system spokeswoman Beverly Kraft says prosecutors are recommending that Mitchell spend 15 years in prison. Loper will sentence Mitchell July 30.

Mitchell was arrested in December and accused of multiple crimes over the previous year, including illegally buying pills from an informant, seeking sex with two women in his jail, ordering a deputy to remove guns from evidence and selling them or giving them away. Mitchell was also accused of providing an inmate with illegal drugs and a cellphone.