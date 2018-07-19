Missoula man pleads not guilty in fatal hit and run

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 26-year-old Missoula man has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in a fatal hit-and-run.

The Missoulian reports Daniel Joseph Grady entered his plea Wednesday in the June 17 death of 22-year-old Rebecca Romero, whose body was found on a street in Missoula.

Grady was arrested hours later after police matched a piece of broken headlight to a certain model of Chevrolet pickup and found a truck with extensive damage at an apartment complex.

Court records say the owner of the truck and others at the apartment told investigators Grady was driving when he hit a pedestrian, but did not stop.

One man said he tried to report the collision but others in the group wouldn't let him. Court records say all of them were intoxicated.

Grady remains jailed with his bail set at $100,000.

