Missoula man rehabilitating after being shot 8 times

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a Montana man who was shot eight times is in rehabilitation after undergoing 10 surgeries.

Casey Blanchard was shot last month after he got out of his vehicle to check on a motorist whom he thought needed assistance.

Blanchard and his wife Leah released a statement through the state Department of Justice on Monday. It says Blanchard is limited in most of his activities but is making progress with physical therapy and his doctors.

Authorities say the shooter also opened fire on Blanchard's vehicle, killing friend Shelley Hays and wounding Blanchard's mother, Julie. Authorities say the man later shot a Montana Highway Patrol trooper three times.

Johnathan Bertsch has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

Justice Department officials say fundraisers are being held for the Blanchards and other victims.