Missouri authorities investigate salmonella outbreak, picnic

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities are investigating a potential connection between an ongoing salmonella outbreak and a church picnic.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the number of people confirmed sick in Perry County has risen to 50.

Sheila Hahs is the Perry County Health Department communicable-disease coordinator. She says a cause hasn't yet been determined.

Hahs says the county health agency is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which is surveying those who attended the St. Vincent de Paul Seminary picnic earlier this month. Hahs says the county Health Department will conduct follow-up interviews with those who were ill.

Megan Hopkins is a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. She says people can help curtail the spread of the infection by increasing basic hygiene practices.

