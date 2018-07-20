Missouri developer convicted for bank fraud found dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area developer convicted of defrauding a bank out of millions of dollars has been found dead after failing to show up to federal prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the U.S. Attorney's office on Friday confirmed the death of Michael Litz. The Ladue developer had been declared a fugitive after not turning himself in at an Illinois prison Tuesday to serve his three-year sentence for misapplying bank funds.

Litz's lawyer Thomas R. Carnes says Litz was found dead at a Chesterfield hotel.

Litz pleaded guilty in January to defrauding Sedalia-based Excel Bank of up to $10 million with his business partner, Shaun Hayes. He was sentenced in May and ordered to repay about $5 million.

Prison records show Hayes is currently serving a more than five-year sentence for bank fraud.

___

