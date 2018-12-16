Missouri football assistant arrested for missing court date

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An assistant football coach at the University of Missouri-Columbia has been arrested for missing a court date on a traffic ticket.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Vernon Hargreaves was arrested Saturday after a University Police officer discovered an arrest warrant related to a court date Hargreaves missed last January.

University Police spokeswoman Sara Deidrich says Hargreaves was ticketed in Miller County, Missouri, for operating a vehicle without valid insurance or registration in December 2017. After he was arrested Saturday, Hargreaves posted $1,000 bond and was released.

Missouri spokesman Chad Moller says the university is aware of the situation, but it is still gathering more information.

The 56-year-old Hargreaves coaches inside linebackers for Missouri. He has been with the team for about a year after coaching at Arkansas for the previous three years.