Missouri man sentenced in deadly road rage shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who fatally shot a man in a road rage confrontation has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Forty-six-year-old John Young, of Independence, was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter and other offenses in the May 2017 death of 19-year-old Christopher Hutson Jr. of Lee's Summit.

The Kansas City Star reports Hutson was driving home from an ultrasound appointment with his pregnant girlfriend when he encountered Young, who became upset with and yelled at Hutson.

Prosecutors say Young pulled up to Hutson's car and shot him in the head. Hutson died days later.

Evidence at trial showed that after the shooting, Young went to work as if nothing had happened. He took a fishing trip to Branson and went to a Royals game before he was arrested.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com