Missouri man sentenced to life in sodomy case

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 58-year-old northwest Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree sodomy.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Frank Hawkins Sr. was sentenced Friday after an emotional hearing in Buchanan County Circuit Court. He was convicted in May.

Assistant prosecutor Kate Schaefer says evidence indicated Hawkins has a history of being a sexual predator.

The trial involved allegations of deviant sexual contact with a 4-year-old girl.

The child's mother and grandmother testified at the sentencing that Hawkins also had abused them in the past.

Hawkins indicated he would file an appeal because he said the jury didn't hear testimony suggesting others may have committed the crime.

