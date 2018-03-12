Missouri principal charged in prescription drug theft

LUDLOW, Mo. (AP) — The principal of a northwest Missouri school is charged after prescription medication was stolen from a school.

Forty-four-year-old Christopher Scott Calhoun, principal at Southwest Livingston County R-I, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony stealing.

The Livingston County Sheriff's office said Percocet and Adderall were stolen from a locked cabinet in the school in Ludlow.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the school nurse reported the missing pills.

Southwest Livingston Superintendent Cinthia Barnes told The St. Joseph News-Press that Calhoun has been placed on leave.

Calhoun's bond is $10,000, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 28.

Southwest Livingston County has 28 staff members for 173 students in grades kindergarten through high school.

An attorney listed online as Calhoun's counsel did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com