Mistrial after deadlocked jury in fatal home invasion case

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury failed to reach a verdict, forcing a mistrial in a fatal home invasion case.

The Ledger reports that Polk County jurors announced the deadlock Wednesday evening in the first-degree murder trial of 20-year-old Joseph Edward Gomes-Brandon Jr. Prosecutors say they'll be bringing the case back.

Authorities say Gomes-Brandon kicked in the door of a Winter Haven home in May 2016 and fatally shot 21-year-old Tyler Macklin during a robbery.

The prosecution's main witness was a co-defendant who identified Gomes-Brandon as the shooter.

Defense attorneys say that co-defendant was the real killer and lied about Gomes-Brandon's involvement.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com