Mistrial declared in slaying of longtime corner store owner

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of having killed a Philadelphia corner store owner on Christmas Eve in 2016.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that jurors Tuesday were unable to reach a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of 32-year-old Maurice Green.

Authorities alleged that Green believed a relative of the victim was involved in the theft of an expensive jewelry chain and fired into the store, hitting 81-year-old Marie Buck, who ran Marie's Grocery for more than 40 years and was a month from retirement.

Defense attorney Robert Gamburg said no direct evidence linked his client to the crime and video played for jurors was unclear.

Gamburg said he hopes for "the right verdict" in the retrial, which hasn't been scheduled. Prosecutors declined comment.

