'Monsignor Meth' fails drug test, may go back to prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Court records say a former Roman Catholic priest dubbed "Monsignor Meth" because he ran a meth distribution ring has failed a drug test and may have to return to prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that court documents show Former Bridgeport Diocese Monsignor Kevin Wallin recently tested positive for amphetamine at the facility where he's been receiving treatment.

Probation officer Jose Vargas is urging the court to suspend Wallin's supervised release.

Wallin is expected to appear before a judge next week. His public defender didn't immediately respond to an email on Saturday.

Wallin was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison and entered a supervised release program in November 2016.

He has failed drug tests before but was given another chance and ordered to complete drug treatment programs.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com