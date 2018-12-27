Montana man reaches plea agreement in shooting death

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana man who claimed self-defense in a fatal shooting has reached a plea agreement on a lesser charge.

The Daily Inter Lake reports 48-year-old James William Quen of Martin City has agreed to plead guilty Friday to negligent homicide in exchange for a recommended 10-year suspended prison sentence. Quen was initially charged with deliberate homicide in the April 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Bradley Allen Winters in Hungry Horse.

Court records say there had been an altercation over money and clothing inside Winters' residence and at some point Quen fired a gun several times, hitting Winters in the chest.

If District Judge Heidi Ulbricht rejects the sentencing recommendation, Quen would be allowed to withdraw his plea.

Quen's trial had been scheduled to begin in Jan. 7.

