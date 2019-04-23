Montana woman avoids prison time for drug use at day care

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who used drugs while working at a day care facility will pay a large fine but avoid prison time.

The Missoulian reports that Autumn Heinz pleaded guilty in January to endangering the welfare of a child, criminal drug possession and criminal mischief.

A Missoula district judge ordered Heinz to a 20-year commitment with the state Department of Corrections Monday. She will spend no time in prison unless she violates the conditions of her supervision.

Police arrested Heinz for using methamphetamine in a Missoula YMCA in early 2018. More than 70 children daily attended the day care and the "drug den" she constructed inadvertently dispersed smoke throughout the building.

Heinz was ordered to pay more than $461,000 in restitution to the YMCA, which gutted the facility for decontamination.

