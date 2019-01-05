More charges against man who led police on multistate chase

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A man who led police on a chase through parts of Alabama and Mississippi earlier this week has been charged with 11 more felonies in Mississippi.

Local news outlets report Lowndes County, Mississippi, investigators filed the charges against 25-year-old Jacob Ray Conn of Caledonia after his capture Monday near Vernon, Alabama.

Investigators have charged Conn with three building and one vehicle arsons, three burglaries, and three motor vehicle thefts, mostly associated with incidents at a Columbus scrapyard on Sunday and Monday. He's also charged with fleeing law enforcement.

In Monroe County, Mississippi, Conn faces charges of felony fleeing from law enforcement, assault on a police officer and third-offense driving under the influence.

Conn is jailed in Lowndes County. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.