More charges for man accused of claiming to be missing child

This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati shows Brian Rini. A day of false hope has given way to questions about why Rini would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago. The FBI declared Rini's story a hoax Thursday, April 4, 2019, one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man accused of claiming to be a missing child from Illinois is facing new charges.

A federal grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Brian Michael Rini (REE'-nee) of Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), Ohio, on two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of aggravated identity theft.

He had been arrested earlier on a single false statement count after DNA testing proved he wasn't Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Rini is being held without bond. Arraignment is scheduled Friday. A message seeking comment was left Thursday with his federal public defender.

Police picked up Rini the morning of April 3 on the streets of Newport, Kentucky.

They said that he told them he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers after years of sexual abuse.