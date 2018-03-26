https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Mother-baby-killed-by-SUV-in-Fishkill-NY-12781998.php
Mother, baby killed by SUV in Fishkill, NY
Updated 1:13 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — A mother and her baby have been killed by an SUV in Fishkill, New York.
State police say a driver did not see 28-year-old Zuleyma Lopez trying to cross Route 52 with four children at 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
Lopez was killed along with her 10-month-old son, Abel E. Torres-Lopez.
The other three children were treated at Westchester Medical Center.
