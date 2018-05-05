https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Mother-boyfriend-arrested-after-2-year-old-12890794.php
Mother, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized
Published 2:42 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a mother and her boyfriend are behind bars after officers discovered the woman's 2-year-old son critically injured.
Police say officer were sent to the boy's home Friday night, where they found the boy not breathing.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the boy had sustained substantial injuries to his face and head.
The boy's 22-year-old mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend have been arrested and jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
Police continue to investigate.
