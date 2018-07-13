Mother, boyfriend face charges in death of infant

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia couple is facing charges in the death of an 8-month-old girl.

News outlets cited a criminal complaint in reporting that Kanawha County sheriff's deputies were called to a St. Albans home on June 23 and found the baby unresponsive. She later died at a hospital.

Investigators said in the complaint that they found bruises on the infant, and an autopsy found head trauma resulting in massive internal bleeding.

The girl's mother, 25-year-old Chellbie E. Hudson, told detectives she left the child with her live-in boyfriend, 33-year-old William Ellis Bowen IV, for about 12 hours on June 23.

Hudson is charged with child neglect and Bowen is charged with death of a child by parent or guardian.

Online jail records don't say whether either has an attorney.