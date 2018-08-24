Mother charged in Georgia wreck that killed her 2 children

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — A mother whose two children were killed in a Georgia wreck is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges.

The Georgia State Patrol told news outlets on Thursday that 24-year-old Tiffany Grubb, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was driving on a suspended license in Lumpkin County on Wednesday. Authorities say she failed to maintain her lane and her vehicle overturned several times.

Grubb's 2-year-old and 4-year-old children were killed in the crash. The patrol says neither child was properly restrained at the time of the wreck.

Grubb is charged with DUI, two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering a child under 14 while DUI. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.