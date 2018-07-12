Mother gives differing accounts about night 2 girls died

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of two Missouri girls who died on July Fourth says she fell asleep with her daughters in a running car and found them unresponsive when she woke up.

Applications for search warrants in the case of against 29-year-old Jenna Boedecker also indicate a social worker from the Missouri's Children's Division in Clay County was at the family's residence in rural northwest Missouri less than three hours before Boedecker's infant and 2-year-old daughters were discovered.

The social worker told investigators he checked the house but didn't see anyone. He said he noticed the car was running but didn't get close enough to see if anyone was inside.

Boedecker has not been charged in the girls' deaths. She is jailed on charges arising from an alleged assault against her husband.