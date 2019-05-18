Mother of teen killed by police wants son's case reopened

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Chicago teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2010 says she's working with police regulators to reopen his case.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it would reopen the probe into Octavia Mitchell's son's death if allowed. The police chief must approve before the independent agency can investigate allegations of police misconduct.

Two Chicago police officers fired three shots into Izael Jackson's back, killing him, in April 2010. Police say the 18-year-old senior shot at the officers as he fled a traffic stop.

However, police noted they didn't find any fingerprints and didn't test DNA evidence from the firearm.

Chicago police officials say the department will seek court guidance on whether the samples can be given to COPA for testing.

