Mount Vernon, NY mayor arrested in corruption case

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of Mount Vernon, New York has been arrested as part of a public corruption probe by the state attorney general's office.

According to the Journal News , Mayor Richard Thomas is accused of stealing $12,000 from his campaign committee and lying about it on his campaign finance filings.

The Democrat said Monday he expects to be "fully vindicated." The prosecution did not seek bail.

Last year, Thomas told the Journal-News that his campaign filing problems were due to the poor health and eventual death of his campaign treasurer.

Thomas is the second consecutive Mount Vernon mayor to face criminal charges while in office.

In October 2014, Democrat Ernie Davis pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanors related to his personal taxes.