Mueller's obstruction punt left question in Barr's hands

FILE - In this June 19, 2013, file photo, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller had two key questions before him: Did the Trump campaign collude with the Russian government during the 2016 election and did President Donald Trump commit obstruction of justice?

On the collusion question, Mueller provided an unambiguous "no." But he punted on obstruction.

It's a decision that's puzzled some former Justice Department officials who say prosecutors at Mueller's level typically make their own charging recommendations rather than leaving them to higher-ups.

By not acting, Mueller left the politically charged obstruction question to Attorney General William Barr, who expressed skepticism — even before he took office — about whether the president's actions constituted a crime.

On Sunday, Barr said there was insufficient evidence Trump obstructed justice by trying to interfere with Mueller's probe.