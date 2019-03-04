Murder charge filed after man's body found at Missouri hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found at a Springfield hotel.

Seth Gomez, of Springfield, faces one count of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Calvin Allen, of Springfield. Police said in a news release that officers found Allen's body Saturday while responding to a well-being check at the Ozark Inn. The release says he apparently had been shot.

Gomez is jailed in Greene County on $350,000 bond.