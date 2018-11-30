Murder charges against mother in shooting of 2 children

FILE - This file photo provided by the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Okla., shows Amy Leann Hall who was charged with first-degree murder Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in the Nov. 1 fatal shootings of her teenage son and daughter. Hall is also charged with shooting with intent to kill her 14-year-old daughter, who was wounded but managed to take the gun from her mother. (Okmulgee County Jail via AP, File) less FILE - This file photo provided by the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Okla., shows Amy Leann Hall who was charged with first-degree murder Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in the Nov. 1 fatal shootings of her ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Murder charges against mother in shooting of 2 children 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — First-degree murder charges have been filed against an Oklahoma woman in the fatal shootings of her teenage son and daughter.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 38-year-old Amy Leann Hall with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths 18-year-old Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver.

Autorities say Kayson and Kloee were both shot on Nov. 1 in their home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Kayson died at the scene while Kloee died on Nov. 6 after being declared brain dead.

Hall is also charged with shooting with intent to kill her 14-year-old daughter, who was wounded but managed to take the gun from her mother.

Hall is jailed without bond and court records do not list an attorney for her.