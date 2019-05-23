Murder charges dropped against woman for fatal shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Murder and armed assault charges against a Massachusetts woman indicted for a fatal shooting have been dropped.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Carey Pilot, of Pittsfield, was among three people charged in the October 2017 shooting that led to the death of Asiyanna Jones.

Pilot's attorney filed a motion to dismiss last month alleging prosecutors gave "false or deceptive evidence" and flawed instructions to the grand jury that indicted Pilot.

Prosecutors say they intend to resubmit the case to a grand jury to secure a new indictment.

Pilot is being held on $2,500 bail for an open drug trafficking and weapons case.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com