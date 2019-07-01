Murder classification for Hawaii deputy-involved shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii deputy sheriff who shot and killed a man at the state Capitol is now being investigated for murder.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says the February shooting is classified as second-degree murder. It was originally classified as an unattended death.

An autopsy report says 28-year-old Delmar Espejo died of a gunshot wound to the back.

After the shooting, state Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said the deputy fired his weapon while the two were in a close-contact scuffle. Espinda said the man was shot in the upper torso and taken to a hospital, where he died.

A public safety spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment on the re-classification.

Brooks Baehr, spokesman for the Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office, says prosecutors are reviewing the case.