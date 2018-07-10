Murder investigation in woman's death on reservation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The FBI is conducting a murder investigation after a woman was found dead on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation in north-central Montana.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker says the woman's body was found on Saturday. Her name, age and cause of death have not been released.

Barker tells KFBB-TV that officials don't believe there's a threat to public safety.

___

Information from: KFBB-TV, http://www.kfbb.com