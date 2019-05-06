Murder plea in death of NY socialite, 83

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former employee who bludgeoned a socialite at her family's suburban New York estate has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Journal News says Esdras Marroquin Gomez, who pleaded guilty on Monday, admitted killing 83-year-old Lois Colley at her North Salem home in November 2015.

Gomez hit Colley with a fire extinguisher during a confrontation. He had been pursuing a worker's compensation claim after getting injured at the family's property, Windswept Farm.

He fled to his native Guatemala and then Mexico before he was apprehended.

The Westchester County judge said Gomez will get at least 20 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on June 13.

___

