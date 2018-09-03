Myanmar court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail
Victoria Milko and Aung Naing Soe, Associated Press
Updated
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, speaks as he leaves a court Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar court delayed the verdict against two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, on the charge of possessing official documents illegally in a case that has drawn attention to the faltering state of press freedom in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. The verdict that was to be delivered Monday was postponed to Sept. 3. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, speaks as he leaves a court Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar court delayed the verdict against two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, on the ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, two Reuters journalists Wa Lone, center, and Kyaw Soe Oo, center back, gestures while being escorted by police upon arrival at a court in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar court delayed the verdict against two Reuters journalists on the charge of possessing official documents illegally in a case that has drawn attention to the faltering state of press freedom in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. The verdict that was to be delivered Monday was postponed to Sept. 3. less
In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, two Reuters journalists Wa Lone, center, and Kyaw Soe Oo, center back, gestures while being escorted by police upon arrival at a court in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Two Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo, center front, and Wa Lone, center back, are escorted by polices upon arrival at their trial Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of illegally possessing official information. less
Two Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo, center front, and Wa Lone, center back, are escorted by polices upon arrival at their trial Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Wa Lone talks to journalists from police truck as they leave the court after their trial Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of illegally possessing official information. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone talks to journalists from police truck as they leave the court after their trial Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Wa Lone gives a "thumbs up" as he is escorted by police upon arrival to his trial Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of illegally possessing official information. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone gives a "thumbs up" as he is escorted by police upon arrival to his trial Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, talks to journalists as he is escorted by police to leave a court in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The court in Myanmar has sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, talks to journalists as he is escorted by police to leave a court in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The court in Myanmar has sentenced two Reuters journalists to ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, talks to journalists during he is escorted by polices as they leave the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, talks to journalists during he is escorted by polices as they leave the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, talks to journalists during he is escorted by police as he leaves the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, talks to journalists during he is escorted by police as he leaves the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, is escorted by police as he leaves the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, is escorted by police as he leaves the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday for ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Journalists and activists attempt to block police car carrying two Reuters journalists leaving from the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Journalists and activists attempt to block police car carrying two Reuters journalists leaving from the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Chit Su Win, second from right, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, sits along with other family members as they wait for the arrival of Kyaw Soe Oo and another Reuters journalist on trial Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Chit Su Win, second from right, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, sits along with other family members as they wait for the arrival of Kyaw Soe Oo and another Reuters journalist on trial Monday, Sept. 3, ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Chit Su Win, center, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, is comforted by a Reuters official as they wait for arrival of two Reuters journalists Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Chit Su Win, center, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, is comforted by a Reuters official as they wait for arrival of two Reuters journalists Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. less
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
Image
1of/15
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 15
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, speaks as he leaves a court Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar court delayed the verdict against two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, on the charge of possessing official documents illegally in a case that has drawn attention to the faltering state of press freedom in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. The verdict that was to be delivered Monday was postponed to Sept. 3. less
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, speaks as he leaves a court Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar court delayed the verdict against two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, on the ... more
Photo: Thein Zaw, AP
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international condemnation that will add to outrage over the military's human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been reporting on the brutal crackdown on the Rohingya when they were arrested and charged with to violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. They had pleaded not guilty, contending that they were framed by police.
"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere," Stephen J. Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief, said in a statement. These two admirable reporters have already spent nearly nine months in prison on false charges designed to silence their reporting and intimidate the press. Without any evidence of wrongdoing and in the face of compelling evidence of a police setup, today's ruling condemns them to the continued loss of their freedom."
The case has drawn worldwide attention as an example of how democratic reforms in long-isolated Myanmar have stalled under the civilian government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which took power in 2016. Though the military, which ruled the country for a half-century, maintains control of several key ministries, Suu Kyi's rise to government had raised hopes for an accelerated transition to full democracy and her stance on the Rohingya crisis has disappointed many former admirers.
As the verdict was announced in the hot Yangon courtroom, Kyaw Soe Oo's wife started crying, leaning into the lap of the person next to her. Outside the court, police and journalists shouted as the two Reuters reporters were led to a truck to be taken away.
Now Playing:
The two Reuters journalists arrested in Myanmar in December while reporting the army violence against Rohingya Muslims have pleaded not guilty after a judge ruled that they would face charges under the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act.
Media: Time
"This is unfair," Wa Lone told the crowd. "I want to say they are obviously threatening our democracy and destroying freedom of the press in our country."
Kevin Krolicki, Reuters regional editor for Asia, said outside the court that it was "heartbreaking for friends and colleagues and family of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who in addition to the outrage many will feel, are deprived of their friends and colleagues, husband and father."
Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, both testified they suffered from harsh treatment during their initial interrogations. Their several appeals for release on bail were rejected. Wa Lone's wife, Pan Ei Mon, gave birth to the couple's first child in Yangon on Aug. 10, but Wa Lone has not yet seen his daughter.
The two journalists had been reporting last year on the brutal crackdown by security forces on the Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Some 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape the violence targeting them after attacks by Rohingya militants killed a dozen members of the security forces.
Investigators working for the U.N.'s top human rights body said last week that genocide charges should be brought against senior Myanmar military officers over the crackdown.
The accusation of genocide was rejected by Myanmar's government, but is the most serious official recommendation for prosecution so far. Also last week, Facebook banned Myanmar's powerful military chief and 19 other individuals and organizations from its site to prevent the spread of hate and misinformation in connection with the Rohingya crisis.
Dozens of journalists and pro-democracy activists marched Saturday in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, in support of the reporters. But in the country at large, with an overwhelming Buddhist majority, there is widespread prejudice against the Rohingya, and in the government and military, there is near-xenophobic sensitivity to foreign criticism.
Myanmar's courts are one of the country's most conservative and nationalistic institutions, and the darkened political atmosphere had seemed unlikely to help the reporters' cause.
The court earlier this year declined to stop the trial after an initial phase of presentation of evidence, even though a policeman called as a prosecution witness testified that his commander had ordered that documents be planted on the journalists. After his testimony, the officer was jailed for a year for violating police regulations and his family was kicked out of police housing.
Other testimony by prosecution witnesses was contradictory, and the documents presented as evidence against the reporters appeared to be neither secret nor sensitive. The journalists testified they did not solicit or knowingly possess any secret documents.
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar Knut Ostby said the UN was "disappointed by today's court decision."
"The United Nations has consistently called for the release of the Reuters journalists and urged the authorities to respect their right to pursue freedom of expression and information," he said. "Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo should be allowed to return to their families and continue their work as journalists."
In the latest U.S. expression of concern, Washington's envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said the Trump administration expected to see the two journalists acquitted of all charges.
Haley told the Security Council during a discussion of the Rohingya crisis last week that "a free and responsible press is critical for any democracy."