Lawmakers begin debate of elections bill veto override

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers are debating an override of the governor's veto of legislation he says would add secrecy to campaign finance investigations.

The state House began debating override legislation Thursday afternoon.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper last week vetoed legislation affecting the last undecided congressional race in the country at the center of a ballot fraud investigation. The bill would require new primaries as well as a general election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District if the state elections board deems new voting is necessary.

Cooper says he vetoed the measure because of an added section that would make confidential future state elections board investigations of potential campaign finance misdeeds.