N Carolina man in taped beating died of cocaine, neck injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy says a North Carolina man videotaped while being beaten by law enforcement officers last year died in February of cocaine poisoning and a neck injury suffered while being restrained.

The newly released state medical examiner's report says 30-year-old Kyron Hinton began yelling and damaging things while inside a private home in Raleigh. Someone restrained him. The report says damage to Hinton's throat and cocaine in his system sent his heart into deadly rhythm problems.

Hinton died Feb. 23, one day after receiving an $83,000 settlement stemming from his beating.

In April 2018, Hinton was punched and bitten by a law enforcement dog confronting him as he stood in a road. A Wake County K-9 deputy was fired last month after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges in the case.