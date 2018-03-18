N Carolina woman sentenced for fatal shooting at mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend in broad daylight in a mall parking lot was sentenced to between 31 years and 40 years in prison.

Local media outlets report that 20-year-old Traneta Campbell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Killed was 26-year-old Catherine Ruth Ballard, a hospital cafeteria worker.

The shooting happened April 1 after Ballard ran into her ex-boyfriend Darius Nelson, who was with Campbell, his new girlfriend, inside Independence Mall in Wilmington.

A confrontation that started inside the mall continued outside, where surveillance cameras captured the shooting. Ballard was struck once in the back of her head.

Nelson faces charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and felony obstruction of justice.