N. Idaho man charged following death of 7-month-old girl

RATHDRUM, Idaho (AP) — A 24-year-old northern Idaho man authorities say killed a 7-month-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder.

Cody J. Hull of Rathdrum was taken into custody Thursday following a grand jury indictment.

Authorities say Hull caused fatal head injuries to the 7-month-old daughter of his girlfriend. Court records don't say if Hull is the father of the infant.

Jason Johnson, Hull's public defender, said the Nov. 24 death of Stella Engell was the result of an accident.

Hull was being held in the Kootenai County Jail on Saturday with a bail of $1 million.