NASCAR raceway donates $4,000 in name of slain officer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway has donated $4,000 on behalf of a Florence Police Department officer killed in the line of duty in October.

The NASCAR race track gave the money to the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee in the name of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, one of seven officers shot Oct. 3.

Fred Hopkins is charged with killing Carraway and Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Farrah Turner, along with wounding five other officers.

Darlington President Kerry Tharp said the Boys and Girls Club was an organization Carraway "cherished." Carraway was a lifelong resident of Darlington.

The funds came from the track's 5K race last month.