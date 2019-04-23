NY man gets life without parole in slayings of wife, trooper

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A former Army sergeant convicted of murdering his wife and a state trooper answering a domestic violence call in northern New York has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Justin Walters was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty in March of 52 counts including first-degree murder in the shootings of Nichole Walters and Trooper Joel Davis.

WWNY-TV reports some of the 60 people who filled the Jefferson County courtroom could be heard whispering "yes" as the judge handed down the sentence.

The defense claimed Walters had mental problems and wasn't in control of his actions when he shot Walters and Davis in July 2017.

Walters was a staff sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division based at nearby Fort Drum. He served two tours in Afghanistan.

___

Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com