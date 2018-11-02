NYC man convicted of murder in stabbing death of partygoer

NEW YORK (AP) — A 27-year-old New York man has been convicted of murder in the beating and stabbing death of a party guest in a luxury apartment who was then buried in New Jersey.

A Manhattan state Supreme Court jury found James Rackover guilty Friday in the 2016 death of Joseph Comunale.

The men had met at a nightclub and invited some women to Rackover's Manhattan apartment where authorities say they kept drinking and snorting cocaine.

By the next morning, 26-year-old Comunale was dead.

Another partygoer charged in the attack will be tried later.

Prosecutors say Comunale's body was pushed out a fourth-floor window, stuffed it into a car trunk and driven to New Jersey, where he was doused with gasoline, set ablaze and buried.

Rackover is to be sentenced next month.